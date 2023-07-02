las lagunas

A high school student with the Anza Youth program teaches kids about music during the Las Lagunas Summer Workshop.

 submitted

The third annual Las Lagunas Summer Workshop came to an end last month, as participants wrapped up a variety of activities that immersed them in nature.

The youth-led workshop, hosted by the Anza Youth program of the Santa Fe Ranch Foundation, was held at Las Lagunas de Anza from June 19-22. High school students guided kids ages 7-11 through various sessions that included engineering, music, science and art.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?