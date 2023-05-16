PHOENIX — State lawmakers gave final approval Monday to forbidding teachers from calling students by a pronoun that does not match their biological sex.

And they voted to require schools to create "reasonable accommodations'' -- meaning a third choice -- for any student who will not use a restroom designated for his or her sex.

