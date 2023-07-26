PHOENIX — The state's top Republican lawmakers contend it is a medical condition and not a discriminatory state law that entitles Arizona to bar transgender girls from participating in girls sports.

In a new court filing, the attorney for Senate President Warren Petersen of Gilbert and House Speaker Ben Toma of Peoria told Judge Jennifer Zipps she got it wrong in concluding that "biological boys'' who have not reached puberty have no inherent advantage over girls of the same age.

