PHOENIX — If you've been stuck for minutes or hours waiting to get across railroad tracks, Arizona lawmakers are moving to provide relief.

Legislation approved Friday by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure would limit the length of trains going through the state to 8,500 feet.

