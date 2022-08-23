kavanagh

Rep. John Kavanagh says the measure he sponsored restricting the filming of police actions is constitutional.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services FILE

PHOENIX — A new Arizona law making it a crime to videotape police activity is unconstitutional and should be blocked from taking effect, a coalition of news organizations is arguing.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court here says that HB 2319, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature, “infringes the clearly established First Amendment rights of plaintiffs and everyone else in Arizona to record the public activities of law enforcement officers.”