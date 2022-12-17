PHOENIX — Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races.

The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?