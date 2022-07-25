Abortion Arizona

Dr. Jill Gibson, Medical director for Planned Parenthood Arizona, speaks with her staff Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Planned Parenthood facility in Tempe. The state's numerous and often conflicting abortion laws have led to confusion and disputes among health care providers, patients, officials and legal experts.

 Matt York AP FILE

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PHOENIX — Pima County Attorney Laura Conover is siding with Planned Parenthood and against Attorney General Mark Brnovich in his bid to enforce a ban on virtually all abortions in Arizona.

And the outcome of that lawsuit could affect the rights of women statewide.