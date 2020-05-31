SIERRA VISTA — A limited curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily throughout Arizona for one week starting today by the order of Governor Doug Ducey, who declared a state of emergency due to riots, but it will not prohibit most regular activities.
Residents may still travel for typical daily activities like work, caring for a friend or family member, or patronizing a business during the curfew. The limited curfew will otherwise prohibit being present in a public space from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. but is intended to be used as a tool to curb cases of violent protesting and rioting that have not taken place locally.
Exempted activities allowed under the order are: traveling to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services. In addition, law enforcement, emergency response personnel, the National Guard, and credentialed members of the media are exempted from the order.
“These are challenging times as our nation reels from the horrific death of George Floyd,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “Fortunately, we have not seen riots or violent protests in Sierra Vista, and this curfew order is a tool the SVPD does not expect to need to use.”
SVPD officers will be on patrol and prepared to monitor activities around the City as usual.
“Those choosing to protest locally have been peaceful and respectful,” SVPD Chief Adam Thrasher says. “We will show citizens the same respect in carrying out this order by emphasizing education on the state’s guidance, unless enforcement is called for to protect safety or property.”
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista