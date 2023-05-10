It's been a long road for Amado, the small southern Arizona community just north of Tubac, since a flood washed out its youth center and several other buildings in 2018.
But things are looking up as the new Amado Youth Center nears completion this summer.
Amy Bass, PPEP Inc. executive director of prevention, said everyone involved worked "diligently" to get the new youth center off the ground. But the pandemic threw the effort a curveball during the five-year journey. Portable, Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP) is a Tucson-based education, service and resource nonprofit.
"The price that we were first quoted pre-pandemic for the building was $510,000, which we raised — we got there," she said. "We were very excited, but someone told me not to get too excited because of the supply chain issues and COVID and the costs. We came back, and it's a little over a million — everything doubled."
Bass said she took a minute to reflect on the cost increase before deciding that PPEP and its partners had met their goal once and could do it again.
"So, we just kept fundraising, kept talking to people, and here we are — we're very close to having it completely funded," she said.
As of Wednesday, PPEP had received $90,000 from Community Food Bank of Arizona; $90,000 from the USDA; $275,000 from the Burton Family Foundation; $300,000 from Pima County; and about $250,000 from local fundraising, small grants, the Amado Chili Cook-Off and donations from local churches and organizations, including Tubac Rotary and Greater Green Valley Community Foundation.
PPEP Amado prevention and youth center coordinator Tony Bruno said HVAC delays and a power transformer were among the unexpected cost impacts.
"(Tucson Electric Power) required a bigger transformer than we initially anticipated," he said. "And that added, I think, $40,000 to the budget. More recently, we had some issues with our commercial HVAC system, in that there's a national shortage, and the costs have gone up, and we're on a waiting list to get an HVAC system."
The HVAC delay has held up some of the construction, including the vinyl flooring. Bruno said they couldn't place the flooring without a cooling system to ensure it sticks to the ground when installed.
Overall, PPEP raised slightly more than $1 million from its Amado Youth Center funding sources. The group hopes to raise $1.3 million, but Bass noted that it covers "everything" they want.
Bass said PPEP founder and CEO John David Arnold OK'd using PPEP's credit line to finish the project while she continues searching for grants to repay it.
"(Bruno's) doing a great job of that locally," Bass said. "We need a couple more grants. I just wrote a grant to Pima County. Pima County has been wonderful to us."
On Tuesday, the county's Board of Supervisors approved a $25,000 allocation from its Community Development Block Grant Program, which is part of the $300,000 in county funding.
Bruno added that the $300,000 was in addition to the site's development, the land and the septic tank work.
"And that was another $75,000," Bass added about the septic tank value. "So, $375,000 is what (the county) has into it."
Bass anticipates the center opening its doors to Amado youths in July, but she said a grand opening would likely come in September, when temperatures begin to cool.
"This is really a miracle what has happened in Amado," Arnold said. "You know, big cities sometimes don't accomplish what the people in Amado did."
Youth Center
PPEP initially reached out to Sahuarita Unified School District and Pima County in June 2018 about initial plans to build a youth center to replace the former center in a building next to The Cow Palace restaurant.
The vacant and older building came with its own issues.
"It was such an old structure that when we were showing a movie night when somebody would get up to use the bathroom and turn on the light, it would turn on all the lights," Bass said. "Or if we had all the stuff plugged in for the TV and you turned on the microwave, everything blew. And it had feral cats in it. It had holes in the building — dirt was always coming in."
While PPEP's June 2018 meeting with SUSD and the county went well, plans for a new youth center gained more urgency after a Labor Day weekend storm that year dropped five inches of precipitation in 90 minutes, flooding The Cow Palace and surrounding businesses, including the youth center.
"So, the conversation was starting, but it didn't actually take off until we had the flood," Bass said. "So the flood was a blessing in disguise."
Bruno added they met with SUSD and Pima County and developed next steps just three weeks before the flood.
Community involved
Following the flood, Bruno said youth center programs ended up spread out around the community, with leadership working out of their cars.
"Fortunately, the community met us with open arms and within a couple of weeks, we had office space within Borderlands (Universal Unitarian) church. And they were willing to provide that to us at no charge."
Bass said support came in all forms, from donations to raising awareness. She pointed to Sopori Elementary School Principal Robert Beachy as one supporter who acted as a champion for the youth center efforts.
"I think the youth center is going to be a tremendous asset to our kids and our school community," Beachy said Wednesday outside the new youth center. "As you can kind of see when you come into Sopori now, we have the school, the youth center, the pool, we have our park — all those things we're revitalizing. So, I see the youth center in partnership with our school kind of being a central community hub and learning center."
Bass also noted Supervisor Sharon Bronson's support for the project as vital, given Pima County's participation throughout the process.
"It was a great adventure," Bronson said about the journey from pre-flood to post-flood. "But now we're getting close to a new one, and I couldn't be more thrilled. And we worked on it all together. This is what you do — it's partnerships."
Bronson added that rural areas are what keep her involved and active. Her sprawling District 3 covers Amado, Arivaca, Ajo, Robles Junction and other unincorporated communities west and southwest of Tucson.
"Counties are meant to serve unincorporated areas, and these are my favored," she said. "The reason they are is because in each of these instances, it's the people in the communities that work to get the job done."
Bruno said the youth center project's success also serves as encouragement for other rural communities looking to achieve a major goal.
"It's permanent and here. I went to this school, and we had Pop Warner football, we had baseball, we had 4-H, we had FFA, we had soccer — there's none of that here now," Bruno said. "Not to belittle anyone going anywhere else for those services, but we are here, and we are providing a service to youth that they are not getting anywhere else in this community."
Bruno found the youth center project overall opened many doors and created connections for the small community in the future.
Bass highlighted one smaller trip to a bowling alley through a donation from Green Valley's BAJA Sports Club. She said 18 kids went on the trip, noting only four had ever stepped foot in a bowling alley before.
"Having the youth center and the Amado Community Alliance here has allowed us to take youth out of Amado, which is special to me," Bruno said. "These kids don't get to leave here. They don't get to see there's a world out there. They're stuck here. And until we show them that world, they're never going to improve their life or income level. Poverty is corrected by education, and that is what we provide in many ways."