PHOENIX — The man convicted of the 1994 murder of a Tucson girl and at one time sentenced to death was released from prison Thursday.

In a deal, Barry Lee Jones agreed to plead guilty to a single count of second-degree murder in the death of Rachel Gray. That is based on his admission that he failed to seek medical care for the girl.

