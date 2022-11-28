PHOENIX -- Maricopa County is slapping back at allegations by the Attorney General's Office that there were violations of state law in the handling of Election Day problems.

In a letter Sunday, Assistant County Attorney Tom Liddy rejected claims that the problems with printers at some polling places violated a constitutional requirement for elections to be "free and equal.'' He said everyone who showed up at a vote center had an opportunity to vote -- even if it wasn't in the manner they preferred.

