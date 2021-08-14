If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PHOENIX (AP) — Monsoon rain drenched south-central Arizona, closing parts of a Phoenix freeway and causing flooding in the rural community of Gila Bend where one person was found dead, authorities said.
Gila Bend’s mayor on Saturday declared a state of emergency for the town of 2,000 because of flooding and said a temporary shelter was set up in a school gymnasium.
It wasn’t clear how many people in Gila Bend were affected but Maricopa County sheriff’s Sgt. Monica Bretado said “several rescues and ongoing evacuations” were conducted and that one person was found dead, No additional information was immediately available, she said.
Gila Bend is 51 miles southwest of Phoenix, where sections of Interstate 17 reopened Saturday after being closed Friday night because of standing water. The Phoenix Fire Department reported making multiple rescues of people stranded in cars on flooded streets.
A flash flood warning expired Saturday morning but a flash flood watch remained in effect through Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service said additional rain could produce rapid runoff into normally dry washes and in areas with poor drainage.