Jeffrey Glover, tapped by Gov. Katie Hobbs to be director of the Department of Public Safety, answers questions Monday from members of a special Senate panel crafted to screen nominees.

PHOENIX — The new head of the Department of Public Safety said there is "a disproportionate use of force against people of color" on a nationwide basis.

But Jeffrey Glover told members of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations on Monday that he does not believe police officers are "systemically racist." He said, though, they have been called upon to enforce what could be considered laws that have disparate effects on minority communities, including here in Arizona.

