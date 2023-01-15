PHOENIX — A newly elected state lawmaker who wants to overturn the 2022 election is now trying to get colleagues to outlaw voting by mail.

The proposal by Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, says anyone who wants to vote has to go to the polls. HB 2229 says the only exception would be those who are physically unable or those in the military who are overseas.

