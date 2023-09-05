vet

A veterinarian prepares a rabies vaccine for homeless people's dog.

 Damian Dovarganes AP

The New Mexico Higher Education department is offering two separate student loan forgiveness packages to health care professionals, it announced last month.

Some schools in Arizona may benefit from the program.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?