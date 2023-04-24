As summer temperatures start to rise in the desert, so too does the risk of dehydration and heat stroke – and not just for humans.
While most pet owners know you shouldn’t leave an animal in a hot car, hundreds of pets still die from car-related heat strokes each year, according to the American Kennel Club, and local law enforcement officials say they’re already getting calls about “hot dogs.”
“The ‘dog in a hot car’ is probably the most common animal cruelty call I see,” says Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Schoonover, a public information officer for the department.
While PCSD does not receive a relatively “high volume” of these complaints, Schoonover said the department does respond to these instances of animal cruelty when they’re reported, including one recent report in the Green Valley area.
On April 11, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a dog who was left inside a vehicle near Continental Shopping Plaza. At the time of the call, it was about 92 degrees outside, Schoonover said.
While no dogs were harmed during the incident – a deputy was able to locate the owner, who started the vehicle and began cooling the dog – the owner did receive a citation under Arizona and Pima County animal cruelty laws.
What’s the law?
Is it illegal to leave your dog in a parked car? The answer depends on the state you live in, and the conditions at the time of the incident.
But the issue is so widespread that about 30 states – including Arizona – have laws that either prohibit leaving an animal in a confined vehicle under dangerous conditions or provide civil immunity for a person who rescues a distressed animal from a vehicle.
According to state statute, a person commits cruelty to animals if that person “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly leaves an animal unattended and confined in a motor vehicle and physical injury to or death of the animal is likely to result.”
While enforcement actions are often at the discretion of the responding law enforcement official, criminal penalties can range from a Class 1 misdemeanor, under Arizona statute, up to a felony charge, depending on the circumstances.
Under Pima County ordinances, judges can also impose fines, order violators to forfeit their animals, and block violators from owning any animals for up to three years.
A peace officer, animal control enforcement agent or animal control enforcement deputy may also use reasonable force to open a vehicle to rescue an animal.
In some instances, citizens may use reasonable force to enter a locked and unattended vehicle to remove a confined domestic animal (like a dog or a cat), and may not be held liable for damages if they abide by certain provisions, like notifying a law enforcement officer before entering the vehicle and having a “good faith belief” that the animal is in imminent danger.
But Schoonover said “good faith belief” that an animal is in imminent danger can be subjective, and can bring up a “gray” area in enforcing and investigating these instances of animal cruelty.
“For example, an animal is inside a car but the car is on, A/C running, and the animal does not appear to be in distress. Although it might not be agreed upon that the animal can be left in the vehicle, it would not be reasonable to think that there is imminent danger to the animal, therefore might not be acceptable to break into that vehicle (to save the animal),” Schoonover said.
Officials say when they do respond to a report of a dog in a hot car, they start by assessing the situation and relevant conditions including the temperature outside and inside the vehicle, if the area has adequate ventilation, if the animal has access to food or water, and if the animal appears to be in distress.
Officers may also try to establish a timeline for how long the animal has been unattended, and make contact with the animal’s owner and the reporting party, if possible.
Dispelling myths
Sgt. Mike Blevins, public information officer with the Sahuarita Police Department, added that educating the public on the dangers of leaving animals in the heat is a key part of local enforcement actions.
“We tend not to get a lot of these calls, but our officers do start seeing more of them now (April and May) right before the summer, and it’s often with people who may be new to the area and don’t realize that the heat comes a little bit quicker here,” Blevins said.
“Usually, it’s people who think it’ll be OK to run inside the store or wherever for a quick 15-20 minutes, but the best advice is just don’t risk it,” he said.
While the temperature outside might not be too hot, it doesn’t take much for the ambient temperature inside a closed car to become dangerously high in a matter of minutes, and the results can be fatal.
According to data from the American Meteorological Society, the inside of a vehicle parked in 75-degree weather can reach over 100 degrees in under 30 minutes, and on very hot days, temperatures inside parked cars can climb to 140 degrees in less than an hour.
If a pet’s body temperature climbs above a normal 102.5 degrees to deadly levels, it can damage their nervous and cardiovascular systems, often leaving the animal comatose, dehydrated and at risk of impairment or death.
Other myths Schoonover said he commonly battles are that if the windows are cracked open, or if the vehicle is parked in the shade, the animal inside will be fine.
“As for the shade, the Earth rotates, so just because you park your car in the shade doesn’t mean it’ll still be in it when you come out of the store, or wherever you were,” Schoonover said.
And as for the cracked windows, multiple studies, including some from the American Veterinary Medical Association, have shown that cracking a window changes the car’s internal temperatures very little – a parked car with the windows cracked heats up at almost the exact same rate as a car with the windows rolled up.
Signs to watch for
According to the American Kennel Club, all dogs are susceptible to heatstroke, which happens when a dog’s internal temperature rises above 105 degrees, but certain breeds and environmental situations make some dogs more susceptible than others.
Dogs with long hair, or heat-intolerant breeds with flat-faces and relatively broad, short skulls – like pugs and bulldogs – can suffer the negative effects of heat stroke sooner than other breeds. Very young and old dogs, as well as dogs who are out of shape or overweight, can also be more susceptible to heat stroke.
Knowing some of the early signs of heatstroke can also help pet owners remedy the condition before things get too serious.
According to the Arizona Humane Society, those early warning signs include heavy panting and rapid breathing, excessive drooling, bright red gums and tongue and glazed eyes.
As exposure to excessive heat goes on, a dog’s condition could worsen and include signs of shock, like pale mucous membranes with white or blue gums, a very rapid heart rate and a drop in blood pressure.
Heatstroke therapy involves immediately trying to lower the dog’s body temperature by walking or carrying the dog to a well-ventilated area, sponging or spraying the dog with cool (not cold) water, especially on their underside, and using a fan to blow cool air on the animal.
Depending on the circumstances, pet owners may also consider immediately calling or taking the animal to a veterinarian for further treatment and follow-up.