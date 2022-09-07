Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PHOENIX — An increasing number of vaccine deniers coupled with one of the easiest opt-out provisions in the nation has left Arizona with close to 1 out of every 10 kindergartners unprotected against key childhood diseases.

That's causing concerns from the state's top health official.

Tags