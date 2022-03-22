PHOENIX — The head of the Senate Government Committee said Monday she is ordering Maricopa County officials to show up next week to explain why they aren’t providing documents demanded by Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
The issue is the contention by an outside expert with ties to the “Stop the Steal’’ movement that more than 200,000 early ballots had signatures that did not match — far more than the county’s own estimates.
Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction, noted it has been several weeks since Jennifer Wright, one of Brnovich’s assistants, sent a third request for public information. To date, Townsend said, there has been no response.
So Townsend, who has questioned the results of the 2020 election, is using the legislative right of subpoena to tell the supervisors or their representatives to show up this coming Monday “and explain to us why they are not producing the information requested by the attorney general.’’
Townsend made it clear she wants that same information turned over to her and the Republican-controlled committee she chairs.
“If they cannot produce that information to us they are going to produce an explanation as to why they are not producing that to us or to the attorney general,’’ she said.
A county spokesman said the supervisors had just received the subpoena from Townsend.
There was no immediate response to questions about why the county has not fully provided the attorney general with the information requested. A spokeswoman for Brnovich said that, as of late Monday, the documents have yet to be provided.
Part of the request from Wright is technical.
For example, she said, an earlier production of records made reference to certain policies. But Wright said what was missing are the actual policies.
All this comes as Republican lawmakers insist that changes are needed in how elections are run to protect against fraud.
In fact, the Government Committee Townsend chairs also was hearing evidence late Monday about whether to make changes in existing election laws, ranging from outlawing unmonitored drop boxes for ballots to eliminating virtually all early voting in future elections and requiring ballots be counted by hand.
The subpoena, however, is different.
It goes to theories about the election having been stolen from Donald Trump, theories that will not die despite court rulings, random hand counts, and the lack of any hard evidence to support them.
And it specifically raises questions about how Maricopa County verified the signatures on the envelopes for early ballots cast in the 2020 general election and how election workers decided which match and can be counted and which do not.
There were more than 1.9 million early ballots cast in Maricopa County in the last election.
Townsend said the county said no more than 25,000 of these ballots had apparent signature mismatches that required further review or “curing,’’ where voters explain to election officials why a signature may not match what is on file. After that, she said, 587 were confirmed signature mismatches and the votes not counted.
Townsend is relying on research done by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, an MIT lecturer who has espoused various election conspiracy theories and criticized COVID-19 vaccines. He contends county officials counted ballots that were questionable at best.
She said that he brought together three experts and three novices to review a random sample of 499 ballots, comparing the signatures on envelopes with other signatures that are publicly available, like mortgage documents that are on file at county offices. Townsend said those six people concluded 60 of the 499 were mismatches, or 12%.
“Based on that study, if you extrapolate that, over 204,430 should have been cured, versus 25,000 the county disallowed,’’ she said.
“The question is how does this happen, why wasn’t this cured,’’ Townsend said. “And so there’s a lot of unanswered questions that the attorney general would need to be able to answer but cannot because of the obstruction coming from the board of supervisors.’’
All this is occurring as the audit ordered by Senate President Karen Fann, R-Phoenix, of the Maricopa County election returns has yet to be completed. While a hand count of the ballots showed that Trump, indeed, lost Maricopa County, Fann is awaiting reports about the tabulation machines and whether there is evidence they were hooked up to the internet and whether the results were altered.