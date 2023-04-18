harris02.jpg

Former Rep. Liz Harris confers last week on the House floor with Rep. David Marshall following the release of the Ethics Committee report saying she violated a House rule. She was later expelled from the state Legislature for her actions, but now local party officials are working to have her reinstated to her seat.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services FILE

PHOENIX — Chandler area Republican Party officials want Liz Harris restored to the legislative seat from which she was just ousted last week.

But whether that’s legally or politically possible remains unclear at best.

