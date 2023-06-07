Heat Threat

Transformers that are part of the Department of Energy's Southwestern Power Administration are shown in this 2014 file photo. A recent study says thousands of people would die or need medical attention if a prolonged heatwave and blackout were to hit Phoenix at the same time.

 U.S. Department of Energy

WASHINGTON — Thousands would die, and hundreds of thousands would require emergency medical care if a blackout hit Phoenix at the same time as a multiday heat wave, according to a recent study.

The study published last month in the journal Environmental Science & Technology predicted what might happen if the five-day Phoenix heatwave of July 2006 repeated itself and the electrical grid failed at the same time.

