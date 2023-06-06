crash

A mangled metal railing on La Cañada at Via Muleje marks where a deputy’s patrol vehicle ended up after a crash April 28.

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was arrested and cited for criminal speeding after crashing his vehicle at more than 120 mph on La Cañada Drive in Sahuarita while pursuing a drag racer in April.

Deputy Cesar-Alphonso Gonzalez turned himself in on May 29 at the Sahuarita Police Department, signed the citation and was released. He has a June 27 appearance in Sahuarita Municipal Court.

