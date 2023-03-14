CCSSA

Pima County and Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona (CCSSA) are partnering to open a large, congregate shelter for asylum seekers at a former call center on Drexel Road.

 Mary Glen Hatcher Green Valley News

Pima County is moving forward with plans to consolidate services for asylum seekers at one large shelter location near Drexel Road and Interstate 19, on the south side of Tucson.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a one-year agreement with Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona (CCSSA) to operate a hospitality center for asylum seekers inside a former call center, located at 1150 W. Drexel Road.

