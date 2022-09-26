PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona is asking a Pima County judge to delay implementing her ruling that most abortions in Arizona are illegal.

In legal papers filed Monday, attorney Andrew Gaona told Judge Kellie Johnson that her decision raises "serious questions" about the interaction between the territorial-era law banning abortions except to save the life of the mother and the measure approved earlier this year allowing abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy. He said these need to be examined by an appellate court.

