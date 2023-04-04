austin01a.jpg
Rep. Lorena Austin 
 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services file

PHOENIX — Calling parental rights paramount, Republican lawmakers advanced legislation to forbid teachers from honoring requests by students to be addressed by a pronoun different from their biological sex absent parental consent.

"The child belongs to the parent, not the government," said Rep. Theresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, in voting for SB 1001 Monday in the House Appropriations Committee. "I cannot imagine having to co-parent my child with the government."

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?