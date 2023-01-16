PHOENIX — Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a $17.1 billion state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities -- a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.

Gov. Katie Hobbs' elimination of the massive school voucher program expansion would free up the more than $144 million expected to go this school year to parents whose children are newly eligible for Empowerment Scholarship Account vouchers. The expansion was a major priority of Republican Doug Ducey when he was governor.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?