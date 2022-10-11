PHOENIX — Back in 2014, the state's largest electric company put $10.7 million into successful efforts to elect Republicans Tom Forese and Doug Little to the panel that has life-or-death control of how much it can charge its customers.

Three years later, the Arizona Corporation Commission approved a 4.5% rate hike for Arizona Public Service.

