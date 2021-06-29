PHOENIX — The race for governor continues to get more crowded.
On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman of Paradise Valley added his name to the list of contenders to fill the office once incumbent Doug Ducey has to leave at the end of 2022 due to term limits.
Lieberman acknowledged that, with just two two-year terms in the legislature, he lacks the government experience of current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who also is in the race for the Democratic nomination. She served four terms at the Capitol before being elected to her current position in 2018.
But he told Capitol Media Services that it is his experience outside the legislature that makes him a “unique candidate’’ for the state’s chief executive.
“The job of governor is different than any other position in the state,’’ Lieberman said.
“You’re the CEO for the state of Arizona,’’ he continued. “I’ve had experience recruiting diverse teams, working with them, holding people accountable and getting great results. And that’s what I’ll do as governor.’’
That experience starts with Jumpstart, a national nonprofit he started while still in college to help ensure that children are prepared when they enter kindergarten. That led to Acelero Learning which he said currently serves more than 40,000 children and improves learning at about 2 1/2 times the national average.
“That happened because I was willing to bring great people together, hold them together and work with them and, most importantly, do things differently and approach problems differently,’’ Lieberman said. “And I think that’s what we need in Arizona for sure.’’
But he’s not the only one in the race with business experience. Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez was the founder of Intermestic Partners, an international business advisory firm, and is president and CEO of International Business Solutions, another business advisory firm.
Lieberman got some publicity in his time at the Capitol for his efforts to restore the right of cities and towns to regulate short-term rentals after lawmakers approved and Ducey signed legislation in 2016 stripping them of those powers. So far, though, efforts to rescind that law have proven fruitless.
He said, though, that the failure to advance that measure shows why people should elect him.
“You need a governor on board to make change,’’ Lieberman said.
“It is broadly supported by Arizonans who are having their neighborhoods really negatively impacted where they live,’’ he said, saying that the only way to get progress in the legislature on the issue is to elect him governor.
Whoever survives the Demcoratic primary will go up against whoever emerges from the Republican contest. So far there are five announced candidates: Former TV announcer Kari Lake, state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, developer Karrin Taylor Robson, businessman Steve Gaynor and former Congressman Matt Salmon.