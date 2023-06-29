Arizona Groundwater (copy)

Water from the Colorado River diverted through the Central Arizona Project fills an irrigation canal in August 2022 in Maricopa.

 Matt York AP

Historically, agriculture has played a significant role in Arizona’s culture and economic development. The state’s development has been dominated by what many refer to as the "Five Cs" — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate. But a changing climate and ongoing drought now pose significant challenges for the future of Arizona’s agricultural industry.

What is Arizona’s current agricultural outlook given the ongoing situation of drought and climate change contrasted against the ever-growing needs for food and fiber? The University of Arizona’s Water Resources Research Center’s most recent Arroyo report titled “Arizona’s Agricultural Outlook: Water, Climate and Sustainability” seeks to answer that question.

