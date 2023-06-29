Historically, agriculture has played a significant role in Arizona’s culture and economic development. The state’s development has been dominated by what many refer to as the "Five Cs" — copper, cattle, cotton, citrus and climate. But a changing climate and ongoing drought now pose significant challenges for the future of Arizona’s agricultural industry.
What is Arizona’s current agricultural outlook given the ongoing situation of drought and climate change contrasted against the ever-growing needs for food and fiber? The University of Arizona’s Water Resources Research Center’s most recent Arroyo report titled “Arizona’s Agricultural Outlook: Water, Climate and Sustainability” seeks to answer that question.
The report is built off insights shared at last summer’s WRRC conference. The conference and subsequent report highlighted Arizona’s agricultural diversity and focused on three emerging themes: interactions between land and water use, adaptation to a new water regime, and sustainable agriculture.
The report’s analysis is set against the background of a warming climate, an ongoing megadrought that has plagued Western states for the past two decades, and increasing shortages in the Colorado River.
All of the lower basin states sharing water from the Colorado River are waiting for the federal government to make its final decision later this summer on how water cuts will be shared. But Arizona is preparing to take some of the most severe cuts, leading policymakers and stakeholders to look for every possible opportunity to increase water efficiency and decrease water use.
Cutbacks along the Colorado will have the greatest impact on the state’s agricultural users. According to the report, agriculture accounts for roughly 72% of the state’s water use.
“With such a large portion of the state’s water budget, agriculture will likely have to absorb a large share of any cuts in Arizona’s water supplies, beyond the large cutbacks that central Arizona agriculture already has suffered from mandated reductions associated with the agreements that apportion Colorado River shortages,” stated the report. “However, given the agriculture’s significant economic, social, cultural, and historical value, water management decisions affecting farming and ranching must be weighed carefully.”
The report highlights water scarcity trends in Arizona over time, writing “(a) history of reservoir, canal, and groundwater pump development has meant that over the past century, water was readily available for almost any use in most of the state. Improvements in water efficiency and increases in conservation have allowed continued growth; however, drought and groundwater overdraft signal a new era of limits.”
The megadrought has been less severe in Arizona but much of the Colorado River basin has been experiencing exceptionally hot and dry conditions leading to lower runoff. This threatens one of Arizona’s primary water sources, the Central Arizona Project.
The threat to CAP could impact groundwater supplies throughout Arizona. Many local aquifers have maintained and even improved storage, but this has largely been due to a strategy of replacing groundwater supplied with water from CAP.
With less water available through CAP, many agricultural users will be forced to return to using groundwater and less recharge will be available to many of the state’s aquifers.
Efficiency has recently increased in irrigated agriculture, but water usage has not gone down, showing that efficiency does not always lead to water conservation. Water used per acre has reduced by 30% since the 1970s, but the acreage irrigated has increased by 48%.
With these water scarcity issues in the background, the report examined why we continue to farm extensively in the desert. It concluded that agriculture was important to stability in rural areas, contributed to the state’s culture and history, and the state’s year-round growing season was important for the nation’s food supply.
Arizona is growing fast. Its growth rate is predicted to be double the national average. The pressures from a growing population have resulted in many farmlands with established infrastructure being converted into houses and businesses.
The report points out this could benefit agricultural and urban users. Converting farmland with established infrastructure could be better for water management than developing areas of raw desert. Agricultural users could benefit from new local markets produced by this development trend.
Adapting to the new water regime will be essential for Arizona’s agricultural industry. The report focused on cutting-edge technologies that could help with growing in the desert. The technologies were controlled environment agriculture and agrivoltaics. Both are becoming more economically and technologically viable.
However, there still is a substantial financial burden that may hinder the adoption of newer, more water-efficient technologies. This is especially true for farmers working on leased land who are less likely to invest in new infrastructure. The report names providing incentives as potentially the most viable and effective method to encourage the implementation more efficient infrastructure.
Reclaimed water also will be important as another source of water for irrigated agriculture. Arizona is a leader in reusing wastewater for irrigation nationwide. However, only about 2% of the state’s irrigated agriculture uses reclaimed water.
This is largely due to reclaimed water being used for other purposes, the difficulty in transporting it to agricultural areas, and insufficient treatments. The report states that infrastructure investment is necessary if the use of reclaimed water in agriculture is going to increase.
The report ends with a focus on the need for sustainable agriculture in Arizona’s future. It defines sustainable agriculture as “practices that meet the current needs while ensuring the sector continues to thrive for generations to come.”
There are many approaches to sustainable agriculture. Some of them include a focus on soil health, regenerative agriculture and improved infrastructure. It is estimated that nearly one-third of the food produced globally is never consumed due to supply chain inefficiencies.
“In Arizona efforts to improve the local supply chain, limiting waste and increasing produce traceability, are supporting an increased focus on local food supply and resilience,” said the report.
A sustainable future for agriculture is not just the responsibility of growers themselves. The report points out that other sectors of society, like local, state and federal governments, have a role to play in solving the sustainability problems with respect to water and agriculture.