PHOENIX — An investigator's report into the conduct of Sen. Wendy Rogers finds at least some proof that she talked down to her now former aide but left most of his allegations unresolved.
Chris Kleminich, a Senate staff attorney who conducted the inquiry, found much of what occurred between the Flagstaff Republican and Michel Polloni falls into the he said/she said category. In most cases, what he detailed comes down to each with a different version of events.
And Kleminich cautioned members of the Senate Ethics Committee that they are required to make any findings of fact about who to believe using the standard of "clear and convincing evidence."
This is stricter than the normal civil standard of "preponderance of the evidence," which basically means one story is more likely than the other. But it is less than the requirements under criminal law to prove facts "beyond a reasonable doubt."
Potentially more significant, Kleminich said that the questions of whether Polloni was effectively forced to resign appears beyond the scope of the Ethics Committee.
That could be resolved in court: Polloni has retained former legislator Adam Kwasman to represent him not only in the Senate probe but also in what the attorney called "forthcoming civil claims."
The committee will review the findings Tuesday and at that point potentially vote whether to bring formal charges against Rogers or dismiss the complaint.
Neither Rogers nor Polloni responded immediately to a request for comment.
Polloni had worked as a campaign volunteer for Rogers. The newly elected senator, rather than working off a list of recommendations for an aide by the Senate staff, instead chose him.
The complaints started in December, before Rogers was sworn in but was allowed to occupy an office.
He alleged that she made comments about his weight; Rogers said she recalls one conversation "and it was in the interest of his professional development."
But Rogers denied making comments about Polloni's gay sister or criticizing his conservative uncle who was married to his liberal aunt.
What Kleminich was able to verify was that there was some discussion about whether Polloni was able to work while he was out with COVID-19.
In a text conversation, Rogers asked Polloni if he could work from home. He said a supervisor told him to "not work and just rest."
"CAN you work from home? Are you up to it!" she texted back.
"Right now no because we are trying to figure out stuff," he responded.
The one witness to some of this was an aide to Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, as the two aides shared a common office.
She told the investigator she did not hear all of what occurred in Rogers' private office.
But she did at one point hear the senator say, "tough (expletive), you work for me" and that Polloni responded that he works for the state. That closely corroborates his version of events on that day.
And Rogers told the investigator she did say to Polloni, "I will talk down to you, you work for me."
Both Polloni and Rogers do agree there was a discussion about what items he could keep on his desk and on the wall.
"She told him this is sort of like being in the military, like a barracks, where you have limited personal effects to decorate your space," Kleminich wrote of his conversation with the senator, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel. "She said that we are in a combat situation here trying to get things done and this is not about you."
Rogers has been an outspoken supporter of now ex-President Trump and is trying to get a stretch of highway in northern Arizona named after him. She also was one of the challengers of the presidential election returns and sent out a Twitter message saying it was "radical Antifa mobs" that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Among her more recent posts are:
- We need more Jesus and less government;
- We need more OAN (One America Network) and less Fox News;
- We need more freedom and less Fauci;
- We need more socialist distancing.