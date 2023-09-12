cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in 2021.

 Chip Somodevilla AP

The federal archive agency that helped spark former President Donald Trump’s first federal indictment has come under fire from Republicans after reporting showed the agency has embraced far-left diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Republicans blasted the National Archives and Records Administration after The Center Square reported that the agency’s latest 2022 DEI plan pledges to double down on equity training for employees.

