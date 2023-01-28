PHOENIX — The top two Republican lawmakers want Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account — where it can’t be used to elect more Democrats.

In a hand-delivered letter Thursday, House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen called on her to surrender control of what’s left from the more than $1.5 million Capitol Media Services first reported she collected for the Jan. 5 celebration. At the same time, the costs listed totaled only about $207,000.

