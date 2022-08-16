garden

Gavin Lehr works with students in their pollinator garden.

 Submitted

Sparking a passion for science in high school students can be a challenge, especially for schools in more rural areas.

A new pilot program through SARSEF (Southern Arizona, Research, Science and Engineering Foundation) aims to show science research to freshmen and sophomores at high schools in rural areas and provide more resources for science projects and the chance for students to work with a research fellow from the University of Arizona.

