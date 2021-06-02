PHOENIX — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has the highest name ID of any potential statewide candidate, made it official Wednesday in declaring she wants to be Arizona's next governor.
Hobbs, who has gained visibility with her attacks on Republican efforts to question the outcome of the 2020 election, said her office, which is in charge of elections statewide, did its job.
"They refused to do theirs," she said in a video announcing her bid. "And there's a lot more work to be done."
Hobbs joins former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez in the hunt for the Democratic nomination. Congressman Greg Stanton also may make a bid.
So far there are three major GOP contenders: State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Karrin Taylor Robson who is a member of the Board of Regents, and former Fox-TV affiliate host Kari Lake. Other Republicans also may be waiting in the wings.
Hobbs could be a formidable candidate to beat, both in the primary and, if she survives, in the November 2022 general election.
OH Predictive Insights reported just last week that Hobbs topped the polling firm's "power rankings" among all voters. That includes both name ID as well as net popularity.
Among Democrats she placed third, behind Sen. Mark Kelly who is seeking a six-year term of his own, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
But what is crucial is that she was in the top slot among independents who play a crucial role in choosing statewide candidates: They actually outnumber Democrats and come close to Republicans in registration.
Incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey took the top slot among Republicans. But he is constitutionally precluded from seeking a third term.
Behind him is Attorney General Mark Brnovich who is weighing a bid against Kelly for the Senate, followed by state GOP Chair Kelli Ward.
Hobbs has gained not just statewide but also national attention since the election.
It started with the vote tally which kept narrowing in the days after the general election as Donald Trump closed the margin on Joe Biden. That led to demonstrations outside of the Maricopa County election headquarters by Trump supporters who were complaining that there was something nefarious in the counting process.
More recently, Hobbs has been the main voice questioning how an audit ordered by Senate President Karen Fann is being conducted. That was reflected in her announcement.
"Right now our state government is being run by conspiracy theorists who are more focused on political posturing than getting things done," she said in her video. "That needs to change."