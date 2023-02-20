PHOENIX — A Senate panel agreed Monday to recommend confirmation of Katie Hobbs' pick to head the Department of Transportation — but not before the chairman grilled her on her personal beliefs and at one point suggested she was not being truthful.

The unanimous vote of the Committee on Director Nominations came after Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, sought to ferret out how Jennifer Toth feels about certain transportation policies. And he singled out ideas some groups have promoted about road safety ranging from racism to toxic masculinity, issues surrounding where and how roads are built in communities and how driving habits affect traffic accidents.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?