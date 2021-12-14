PHOENIX — A Mesa Republican lawmaker is expanding her legal fight against local vaccine mandates.
Sen. Kelly Townsend wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to rule that a Pima County requirement for some of its workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 violates state law. That's because the county does not provide an automatic exemption for employees who claim that getting vaccinated runs afoul of their "sincerely held religious beliefs."
If those allegations sound familiar, they should. Townsend has a nearly identical complaint pending against the city of Tucson.
Brnovich has yet to rule on that one. And city officials are arguing there's nothing legally wrong with their policy.
The county has not yet filed a formal response.
But Jan Lesher, the acting county administrator, said there's a good reason the board of supervisors concluded that certain employees who work closely with the public should be vaccinated. And she said the county, to the extent possible, is trying to both honor requests for religious exemptions and find other assignments for them.
"There's no merit to the complaint," she told Capitol Media Services. "And I expect the attorney general will quickly inform Sen. Townsend of that."
Lesher acknowledged, though, that some employees who refuse to get vaccinated could wind up without a job if there just aren't enough other places to put them.
But Townsend told Capitol Media Services she questions not just whether the county can fire unvaccinated workers for whom a different job cannot be found but even whether it can force these employees to take a different job where they are not interacting with vulnerable populations.
And Townsend said there's an even more pressing issue. She said if the sheriff's department has to shed corrections officers who won't get vaccinated, that could force the county to release some inmates or, if nothing else, result in less-secure jail facilities.
"What's worse?" Townsend asked. "Escaped prisoners and violent acts? Or COVID?"
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that 58% of his corrections officers currently remain unvaccinated. But he told Capitol Media Services he supports the policy.
"I would never made such a decision if I thought it endangered the public," Nanos said.
"In fact, it is just to the opposite of that," he explained. "The reason we are making the decision is we believe that this saves lives."
And the sheriff rejected arguments by some unvaccinated officers that he is "playing with their livelihoods."
"That's not the case," Nanos said.
"What I'm trying to do is save lives," he continued. "And that's more important than anyone's livelihood."
At the heart of the legal fight is a new law approved this year that took effect Sept. 29.
It says that any employer who is told by a worker they have a sincerely held religious belief against the COVID vaccine "shall provide a reasonable accommodation." The only exception is if doing that would pose an "undue hardship" on the employer and involve more than a minimal financial cost.
The policy, approved by the Board of Supervisors last month, requires a vaccination of all employees who work with "vulnerable populations." Lesher said that includes people working in the jails, including those in the behavioral health unit trying to restore inmates to competency to stand trial and public defenders.
Others covered by the policy include those who work with senior citizens or those who have compromised immune systems. And the test is whether the employee will be within six feet of a vulnerable person for 15 or more cumulative minutes within a 24 hour period.
She said that, as of now, of the 7,000 county workers, 386 who work with vulnerable populations who still are not vaccinated, about three-fourths of whom work in the jail.
Lesher said of those there is a "small group" seeking a religious exemption. And she said the county is trying to be understanding in who gets accommodated and can be placed in other positions.
"A lot of people may have found God yesterday," Lesher said.
"It's not my place, I guess I would say in some ways, to decide," she continued. "If they attest to me that it is a sincerely held religious belief, it is difficult to challenge that belief or their right to hold that belief."
In fact, Lesher said, the "vast majority" of those who make the claim probably qualify. And she said the county is not forcing them to answer other questions like whether they have taken other vaccines.
But that's not the end of it.
"While they don't have to get a vaccine, we are still going to try to make sure that they're not working with vulnerable populations," Lesher said.
There are, however, restrictions.
Anyone who gets one of these accommodations will not be allowed in in-person meetings and have to participate instead virtually. There's also a requirement to wear a mask at all times when in a county building or workspace, and a prohibition against eating or drinking in shared work areas.
And there is a requirement for weekly testing for COVID-19 which, for those who claim a religious exemption, will be out of their own pocket.
But that still leaves the other part of the issue: If there are not enough such positions available, the workers could end up without a job in county government.
That, said Townsend, appears to run afoul of the law. And the senator, who has questioned not just the need but the effectiveness of vaccines, said the mandate is flawed.
"They're still going to be contagious, they can still catch it," she said.
Lesher said no one has lost a job yet. But the rules anticipate it will come to that.
They say those who get an exemption, whether for religious or medical reasons, cannot remain in a current position beyond Dec. 31 if they work with vulnerable populations. They are free to seek to be placed in another slot for which they qualify, one that doesn't risk spreading the virus.
"Where a reappointment position is not located, you will be terminated from employment," the rules state.
The county is giving a 30-day window for these employees to look for other positions. But they cannot work and will not be paid and instead required to use compensatory time, vacation accruals or, if necessary, leave without pay.
It's not just existing workers who are affected. The supervisors also voted to mandate vaccines for all new employees.
Lesher said that imposing a vaccine mandate on existing employees "is extremely disruptive to them and the county," especially if they have little or no contact with the public.
"Distancing and mandatory mask wearing have proven sufficient in those instances," she said. "However we have no relationship with new hires and it's not disruptive to require vaccination as a hiring requirement."
Brnovich has through the first week of January to respond to the complaint.