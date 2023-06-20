training wall

A Sahuarita police officer makes his way over a training wall at Walden Grove High School. A new cooperative agreement between Sahuarita's school district and police department is bringing benefits to students and officers alike.

 Submitted photo

A new cooperative agreement between Sahuarita's school district and police department is bringing benefits to students and officers alike.

Every Sahuarita Police Department officer has to complete a Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test. SPD Commander Kaleb Allred said the test includes an obstacle course and specific tasks for officers to complete.

