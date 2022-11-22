Do different environmental regions have their own unique soundscapes? And, what can be learned about the environment based on the sounds of nature?
These two questions are a central element of the SONATAS research project in the Pyrenees Mountains in France and right here in Pima County, including Madera Canyon.
The project was developed by anthropologist Anne Sourdril and her husband, Luc Barbaro. She works at the Ladyss lab from the French National Centre for Scientific Research in Nanterre, near Paris; he's an ecologist working for the Dynafor lab from the National Institute of Agricultural Research in Toulouse.
Sourdril said the long-term project explores regional soundscapes and how changes to those sounds may signal events, including climate change.
“Our research project’s name is Sonatas, like the musical thing, and what we want to do is try to understand how each landscape or territory has distinct sounds of nature,” she said. “There is this sound ambiance with natural sounds and anthropogenic sound and our hope is this creates a kind of signature for each territory.”
“Based on this signature, can you see some changes or can you identify some changes to sounds, like anthropological changes or environmental changes?”
Sourdril said there are several ways to explore that question, and her focus is on the anthropological, or human element.
“I'm interested in trying to know how people like building ecological knowledge through sound, as well as how they can have a local diagnostic of changes in sounds as well. That's what interests me,” she said.
One of the ways she does it is through interviews with communities like birders, which is why she contacted the Tucson Audubon Society in 2018 when the project began.
“It was to meet birders — professionals and amateurs — and see how they build their knowledge through sound,” she said. “Can they do that or not? And how it is helping them to know in which landscape they are, what species there are, if there is modification in the ecosystem and denigration, for example.”
She said many interviewees in France had spoken to changes in the patterns of migratory birds.
“It's about how sounds can help people understand their environment and have perspective on the environment in places that are really rich in biodiversity and which are facing some changes like climate change or urbanization or biodiversity loss,” she said.
The pair also uses recorders placed in places like trees to capture snippets of audio every hour for one or two days at a time.
Barbaro hopes to use the acoustic data over time to create visual representations of changes to the soundscape.
“There are several ways we use acoustic data to compute acoustic instances, that is a set of acoustic instances on the statistical meters that have been developed for soundscape analysis,” he said. “Basically, based on the diversity of sounds and frequency bands we see, a spectrogram is a way to visually draw a sound.”
“It allows us to visualize a sound."
They will be in Pima County for about three weeks and plan to return in spring to record sounds in the same place, at the same time to determine whether changes have occurred. The goal is to come several times each year.
The project started in 2018, but they were delayed by the pandemic and were only able to return to the states this year. They’re hope is to spend three or four months here in 2024 to do more in-depth research.
Sourdril said they originally picked Pima County because they linked with the iGLOVES (Interdisciplinary Global Environmental Studies) French research lab at the University of Arizona.
“We are interested in iGLOVES and work they were doing because they were doing something exactly like some of the stuff we were doing with soundscapes and about changes and how people reacted to changes in the environment,” Sourdril said. “It's more of an opportunity we had then we found that Madera Canyon is a very interesting area and Patagonia as well.”
She said the canyon is interesting for its high biodiversity of animals and birds, the increase of people visiting the area and proximity to mining operations.
“We were so interested in the mining company and how it could have an impact on ecosystems and we were also interested in the Rosemont Mine,” she said. “The first idea was to do a recording before and after but of course it didn't happen yet. We’d like to document what changes mining can bring to the ecosystem.”
For more information on iGLOBES, visit cnrs-univ-arizona.net.