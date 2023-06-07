A group of independent filmmakers, cast and crew found a hidden gem in the Interstate 19 corridor for their ongoing mystery anthology as they showcase Southern Arizona talent.
Sahuarita resident Lily Porrazzo became involved in the production after a friend worked with the anthology’s director, Avai d’Amico.
“After that, she put me in touch with the director of her next film — Alan Williams — and I was brought on as a production assistant,” she said. “Then, the script supervisor took another job, so I was basically given a book and wished good luck. But it’s actually been really great.”
Porrazzo said she does multiple production tasks as the script supervisor, including breaking down the script, ensuring that no scene elements go missing, and acting as the liaison between the editor and director.
The former Sahuarita High School grad said “Clouds to the Horizon,” part of the “A Kind of Mystery” anthology, is her second film working as a “scripty.” Porrazzo said she spent four years in SHS’s drama club and did theatre while attending Northern Arizona University.
The “A Kind of Mystery” project isn’t part of a formal troupe but a collection of independent filmmakers, actors and crew members from around Southern Arizona.
“Avai (d’Amico) is definitely our fearless leader,” Porrazzo said about the project’s director. “He keeps track of everything, and he acquires scripts and then goes about the process of casting and finding the crew. So, really, we’re all sort of independent contractors in a way.”
She said the project doesn’t have a budget beyond what they all contribute, but Porrazzo said they have a nonprofit status to help raise tax-deductible donations to change that in the future.
D’Amico said they run the production using a 501©(3) nonprofit — akindofmystery.com — to crowdfund.
“So, that’s been helpful because we’ve been able to talk to different businesses and brands and try to source both donations from them and also product placements,” he said.
Using a nonprofit is new for d’Amico. He tried crowdfunding sources like Indiegogo and Kickstarter but has typically steered clear of investors. D’Amico said other filmmakers he talked to found investors tend to interfere with their creative control.
“One reason that I stay in Southern Arizona instead of going to Los Angeles is that I want to retain some sense of creative control and ownership over the projects that I’m investing my own time and money into,” he said. “If someone really wants to invest, we would do that as a separate stand-alone production, not as an episode of the anthology series.”
So far, d’Amico said he found good initial success with the nonprofit and raised more than the other crowdfunding platforms.
“Also, I expect that once we release the first couple installments of our anthology and people can see that the quality is very high, then I think we’ll be able to attract even more brands and more product placement,” he said.
I-19 corridor
The group found two spots around the I-19 corridor that proved to be hidden gems for set locations — Amado and Arivaca.
“Filming down in the Amado and Arivaca areas has been really good just because it’s really scenic and it looks gorgeous,” d’Amico said. “And, also, it’s just a lot quieter out there, and that’s really important when we’re trying to record sound for a movie.”
He said they filmed most of the first production’s scenes around Amado and Arivaca on private property, going to people someone in the production knew who would permit them.
“Also, the episode that we’re in production right now, we’re filming more down there,” d’Amico said. “And we definitely, as we film more episodes, we definitely will be utilizing locations down there in the future.”
Porrazzo found the Amado locations she worked especially nice and potentially valuable for future productions.
“Filming down in Amado took a while to get to the location, but was it worth it? Oh, my gosh — just a beautiful place,” she said. “And if we can find more locations, we would love to film there again.”
Tucson resident, scriptwriter and actor Elizabeth Von Isser said one of the set locations in Arivaca is a family property of about 20 acres that her in-laws purchased in the early 1970s.
“We’ve used it for two films now in the mystery series, and I’m actually writing a screenplay that will be part of the mystery series that we hope to start filming about a year from now — maybe February or March of next year,” she said. “And it actually takes place in Arivaca. So, we’ll be using our property for a number of scenes, and I’m in the process of contacting some business owners in Arivaca and looking for different interior and exterior locations down there.”
Von Isser found there is plenty of potential along the I-19 corridor for independent filmmakers looking for set locations.
“It’s just a matter of making the right connections with people and knowing the areas or connecting with people who know the areas,” she said. “I think there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity south of Tucson.”
Independent films
Von Isser found it takes passion on the part of filmmakers, actors and crew to make independent films.
“Because with an indie film like this, I would say most of the people who participate, as far as actors and crew go, are doing it volunteer,” she said. “With an independent film, you know, the budget is not even considered micro-mini — it’s very, very small. So, you’re trying to make a quality piece of entertainment that will engage a larger audience on virtually nothing.”
D’Amico found some challenges, like ensuring a script’s scenes are viable within a production’s budget. He pointed to a scene calling for a helicopter escape as something that wouldn’t work, but he noted the flexibility to change it to a car scene could make it possible. However, that depends on the writer they are working with for the production.
Despite the challenges in independent filmmaking, d’Amico found success with his locally-produced films.
“Our feature-length thriller that we filmed on Mount Bigelow near Mount Lemmon just got published on Amazon Prime streaming,” he said. “And before that, we played at three festivals — Gila Valley Film Festival in Safford, Arizona, the Chandler International Film Festival and the Arizona International Film Festival in Tucson, where we also won an award. We won the 2022 Best of Arizona Award for that film, which is called ‘8,000 Ft Up.’”
D’Amico said “8,000 Ft Up” is his third movie to hit a big streaming site, and he had two more picked up by Walmart’s Blu-Ray distribution.
Porrazzo said she hadn’t worked with d’Amico long but found it a great experience.
“It’s just a pleasure to see someone who is so ambitious and loves film and just wants to make the best movie possible but also putting their heart and soul into it,” she said. “It’s very inspiring.”