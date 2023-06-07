A group of independent filmmakers, cast and crew found a hidden gem in the Interstate 19 corridor for their ongoing mystery anthology as they showcase Southern Arizona talent.

Sahuarita resident Lily Porrazzo became involved in the production after a friend worked with the anthology’s director, Avai d’Amico.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?