A nurse stands outside HonorHealth's Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center at the end of her overnight shift in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2020. Arizona started purging people from the pandemic-inflated Medicaid rolls this month, a process that could end up pushing more than 600,000 people off the plan, health officials and advocates said.

WASHINGTON – Arizona started purging people from the pandemic-inflated Medicaid rolls this month, a process that could end up pushing more than 600,000 people off the plan, health officials and advocates said.

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System said it is doing all it can to make sure people who are removed from the rolls get coverage elsewhere, such as in the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

