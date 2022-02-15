PHOENIX — The state House voted 45-14 Tuesday to waive the expenditure cap that is in the way of Arizona public schools being able to spend all the money they already have for this fiscal year. The vote occurred with all Democrats in favor. None of the 14 Republicans who opposed the move explained their decisions.
The vote does not end the debate — or solve the problem. The waiver now moves to the Senate, which had yet to convene Tuesday as of press time.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, told Capitol Media Services she was still trying to line up the necessary 20 votes — two thirds of that chamber — needed for its approval.
Fann has less than two weeks to corral support. Absent action by March 1, schools across the state will be forced to cut more than $1.1 billion out of their collective budgets.
Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, told colleagues there was no reason for them to refuse the one-time waiver.
“The override is a temporary fix that will allow schools to spend the money they have already been allocated,’’ she said. “They have not done anything wrong. And they certainly have not overspent their budgets.’’
Instead, it simply recognizes — as has the Legislature at least twice before — that the aggregate expenditure limit approved by voters in 1980 needs to be waived in certain circumstances.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, echoed the sentiment that the action should have been routine.
“Every year or other there’s some issue that is politicized,’’ he said. “No one ever said that the schools were doing something wrong.’’
The delay in acting, Bowers said, was to make sure that the waiver did not affect other issues, like the fate of Proposition 208, a voter-approved measure that sought to raise more than $800 million for K-12 education through a surcharge on the incomes of the most wealthy.
In an earlier ruling the Arizona Supreme Court said the funds cannot be collected if they would force schools to exceed the expenditure cap. Bowers noted, though, that issue is about the 2022-23 school year; Tuesday’s vote is about the current school year.
Busting the limit, even for one year, takes a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate. All 14 Democrats in both chambers are expected to support.
On paper, that means the measure needs just nine more votes in the 60-member House and six in the 30-member Senate.
But Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, has not been in attendance since session began. As the parent of a newborn, he has decided to stay home after he was denied the opportunity to vote remotely.
So now Fann needs seven GOP lawmakers.
At the same time, however, there has been resistance by some Republicans to approving the waiver, even though it only allows schools to spend money they already are appropriated for this school year.
“I cannot support raising the school spending cap until we have ESA’s for all students,’’ Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said last month.
Townsend is referring to what are known as “empowerment scholarship accounts.’’ More familiarly, they are vouchers of public funds that allow parents to send their children to private or parochial schools or even permit home teaching.
Fann said she recognizes there is resistance and efforts to link other policy questions, like vouchers.
“Those are all issues that we need to deal with,’’ Fann said. “Everybody is entitled to her vote.”
The news cheered state schools chief Kathy Hoffman who less than a week ago called the upcoming deadline a “ticking time bomb’’ for Arizona schools.
“The best birthday present the legislature can give our state is immediate passage of HCR 2039 and SCR 1050 to suspend this year’s budget cap,’’ she said, referring to the fact that Monday marked 110 years since Arizona was admitted to the Union.
“Districts should not have been put through the undue stress of planning for these cuts,’’ Hoffman continued in her prepared statement. “But I’m grateful a bipartisan solution is on the horizon.’’
Hoffman has calculated that the total spending — money already appropriated to schools — will exceed the cap by $1.154 billion, about 16% of what is in each district’s budget.
The reason the cap is being busted comes down to two unusual issues.
One is that the adjustments are based on the prior school year’s enrollment. And that figure was depressed by so many kids not attending class due to COVID-19.
The other is a bit more technical.
In 2000 voters approved a 0.6-cent sales tax levy to help fund teacher salaries. And that measure was made exempt from the spending cap.
With the levy set to expire, lawmakers agreed to an extension through 2041. But they did not waive the cap. And more than half of the excess is due to that factor alone.
Bowers made it clear he expects the measure to pass.
“I don’t introduce bills like this for fun,’’ he said.
He also said it is not contingent on what the Arizona Supreme Court does with a pending motion by Fann and him to get a final ruling on whether the 3.5% surcharge on income taxes for the wealthy can or cannot take effect.
The issues are somewhat linked.
In a prior ruling, the justices said voters had the legal right to approve Proposition 208 in 2020. That additional tax on incomes of more than $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for married couples filing jointly would raise more than $800 million a year for K-12 education.
But the justices said they could not tell if the amount raised, by itself, would bust the aggregate spending limit, the same limit at issue here, sending the issue back to a trial judge. And with no ruling apparently forthcoming, Bowers and Fann asked the high court to take the case back and rule, once and for all, that Proposition 208 is void because the money raised could not be spent.
Bowers said that the new legislation introduced Monday ensure that it covers just the amount schools already have — and not anything additional that they might otherwise get in the coming school year through the 2020 initiative.
He acknowledged that lawmakers also have the power to ask voters to permanently repeal the spending limit. But that’s not in the cards, Bowers said, at least not now.