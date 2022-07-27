Purchase Access

PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers are going to pick up the tab for attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers who successfully killed a 2020 voter-approved plan to tax the state's most wealthy to fund education.

In a new ruling, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah said Arizona law entitles the lawyers hired by Senate President Karen Fann, House Speaker Rusty Bowers and others to some compensation for the work of their lawyers in blocking Proposition 208 from ever taking effect.

