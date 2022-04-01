PHOENIX — Two lawsuits are asking federal judges to void a new Arizona law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president.
Daniel Arellano, one of the attorneys for Mi Familia Vota, a national nonprofit group that promotes voter participation, said the law violates a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling and a 2018 consent decree the state agreed to that protects the rights of certain individuals to use a federal voter registration form. He said they are legally entitled, at the very least, to cast ballots for all federal elections.
Arellano said the problems with HB 2492 go beyond who can vote in which elections.
He said the legislation says anyone using that federal form, required by the National Voter Registration Act, cannot cast an early ballot even for offices for which they are entitled to vote. That runs afoul of constitutional equal protection arguments.
Arellano is telling the judge there is no legitimate interest in changing the law.
He argues that the measure was enacted based on unproven claims by GOP lawmakers that people not in this country legally are affecting election results. He cited comments by Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, the sponsor of the measure, that the bill is needed because Arizona "cannot allow potentially tens of thousands of non-citizens to vote in our elections.''
"This unsupported fear-mongering is plainly insufficient to justify the proof of citizenship restriction's widespread burdens,'' Arellano wrote.
In a separate lawsuit, attorney James Barton outlined his own arguments.
"No other state in the nation has abridged the fundamental right to vote for eligible voters in such a manner,'' wrote Barton. He represents Living United for Change in Arizona; the League of United Latin American Citizens; the Arizona Students' Association; and ADRC Action, which is the sponsor of a ballot measure to reverse restrictions on voting already enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.
At the heart of the fight are two potentially conflicting laws.
The first is the 2004 voter-approved requirement for proof of citizenship to register to vote. That became a requirement on state voter-registration forms.
Against that is the National Voter Registration Act, which allows people to register to vote using a federal form. That form requires registrants to only avow, under penalty of perjury, that they are citizens.
State officials refused to accept federal forms without citizenship proof. That led to a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
The justices concluded that Arizona is free to require citizenship proof on its own forms. But they also said the state cannot refuse to accept the federal form, though it can restrict those who use those forms and do not also provide proof of citizenship to voting only on federal races.
That ruling went pretty much unchallenged until the 2020 election when Joe Biden outpolled Donald Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes. That led to claims, all unproven, that the results were influenced by the approximately 12,000 people who used that federal form.
Hoffman acknowledged that the Supreme Court ruling is binding.
But he reads it to require only that those who use the federal form be allowed to vote for members of Congress. Hoffman told Capitol Media Services the question of using the federal form to vote for president remains legally undecided.
That wasn't the opinion of legislative attorneys, a point underlined by Arellano. But he said lawmakers chose to ignore that advice, citing statements by House Speaker Pro tem Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, that one purpose behind HB 2492 is to provoke a new lawsuit to challenge the National Voter Registration Act.
"We fight for local control of our elections,'' Grantham said.
"Yet when there's an overreach by the federal government we're willing to accept it because they're allowed to preempt us because this court says this,'' he said, calling a new legal challenge "a fight worth having.''
Arellano, however, said that doesn't make HB 2492 legal.
"Disagreement with and open defiance of federal law does not provide adequate justification for the proof of citizenship restriction's significant burden on Arizonans' voting rights.
No date has been set to hear either case, which are likely to be consolidated.