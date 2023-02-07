PHOENIX — Shortly after the final whistle in the AFC Championship game last Sunday, NFL fans quickly shifted their attention to the opening betting lines for Super Bowl 57. For bettors, the Super Bowl is the holy grail of sports betting, as it is the biggest sporting event in the United States. In 2022, a record 31.4 million Americans wagered a record $7.61 billion on Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, according to the American Gaming Association. Seems like everyone is looking to earn a little extra cash watching the biggest game in American football.

However, the 2023 Super Bowl differentiates itself from any other when it comes to the betting world. This year marks the first time where the big game is hosted in a state where sports gambling is legal. Arizona is expected to bring in a historic amount of money on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?