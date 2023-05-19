PHOENIX — Arizona's school chief is urging a judge to dismiss a bid by two transgender girls to void a new state law that prohibits them from playing on teams designated for girls.

In a new court filing, Tom Horne said the 2022 statute both protects biological girls from unfair competition and ensures they are not injured by those who are stronger and more powerful. And Horne dismissed as unfounded the contention that these two girls have no advantage because they are either prepubescent or are taking puberty blockers.

