Tucson Mayor Regina Romero addresses council members.

 Tucson City Council YouTube page

The city of Tucson completed a deal with Pima County to have the county run a former Knights Inn hotel as a shelter for homeless people.

The county will pay the city a monthly fee of $39,922.92 to use the property. The city will make repairs and pay for utilities and provide two overnight security guards.

