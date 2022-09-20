A person is reflected in a window walking across Hoover Dam at Lake Mead in June near Boulder City, Nevada. As negotiations over the Colorado River become increasingly difficult, officials recently discussed the future of water in the state at the annual Meeting and Water Conference hosted by the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona.
PHOENIX — “This is going to be the most dynamic water meeting you’ve ever been to,” said Tom Davis, president of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona.
His remarks kicked off this year's Annual Meeting and Water Conference hosted by the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona. The meeting came amidst the most dramatic cuts to Colorado River usage in history.
Historic drought conditions have caused the nation’s largest reservoir in Lake Mead to drop by 75%, which threatens millions of Americans' access to water and the Hoover Dam’s ability to produce and provide hydroelectricity.
In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that basin states needed to come up with a plan to reduce their usage by 2 million to 4 million acre feet in 2023 or risk having federal restrictions imposed by Aug. 15. All the basin states missed this deadline and on Aug. 16 the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that the lower basin states would be in a Tier 2a shortage for 2023.
This Tier 2a shortage meant that Arizona’s water allotment from the Colorado River would be reduced by 21%, Nevada’s by 7% and Mexico’s by 7%.
“We really are facing a significant crisis of not being able to get water past the dam,” said Ted Cooke, general manager of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District.
This year’s water meeting focused on what these unprecedented cuts would look like in Arizona going forward.
With the Tier 2a cuts, agricultural users will no longer be getting water from the Colorado River in 2023. Food security was a major theme throughout the meeting.
“The domestic food supply is the most important thing a secure country can have,” said Dan Keppen, the keynote speaker for the meeting and executive director of the Family Farm Alliance.
With Arizona’s agricultural water supply on the line and potential cuts looming in the next few years if water cannot be conserved by other basin states, the meeting addressed potential alternative water supplies for Arizona’s future.
“As we move into this time of scarcity, we need to use all kinds of waters,” said Cheryl Lombard, president and CEO of Valley Partnership.
The other potential supplies that emerged from the meeting were additional groundwater drilling across the state, recycled waste-water and large-scale water augmentation projects designed to bring outside water into the state.
It was made clear that the agricultural users who will lose their water supply from the Colorado in 2023 are going to turn to groundwater to continue their growing operations.
Dave Roberts, associate general manager of Water Resources for the Salt River Project, said reclaimed water was going to have to be a big part of the state’s supply going forward.
“It’s not toilet to tap, it’s A+ quality water,” said Roberts.
Water augmentation was the final big theme of the meeting. In his opening remarks, Gov. Doug Ducey celebrated the recent $1 billion the Legislature put toward water conservation and augmentation through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority. He emphasized that money should be put to the purpose of acquiring, owning and storing new water as well as developing an advanced water infrastructure to support this imported water.
During his remarks at the meeting, Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Rusty Bowers stated that a modest proposal for a desalination plant was being put together but the state needed to be ready with the infrastructure to support it. Bowers also said the state was talking with Kansas about importing water from there.
“We are looking hopefully at all of the solutions and putting the pieces together wisely,” said Bowers.