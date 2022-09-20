Colorado River Compact Nevada

A person is reflected in a window walking across Hoover Dam at Lake Mead in June near Boulder City, Nevada. As negotiations over the Colorado River become increasingly difficult, officials recently discussed the future of water in the state at the annual Meeting and Water Conference hosted by the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona.

 John Locher AP

PHOENIX — “This is going to be the most dynamic water meeting you’ve ever been to,” said Tom Davis, president of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona.

His remarks kicked off this year's Annual Meeting and Water Conference hosted by the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona. The meeting came amidst the most dramatic cuts to Colorado River usage in history.