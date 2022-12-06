Annie Lang has an enclosed porch for the view, but lately grasshoppers have been blocking the desert scenery she and husband, Richard, have grown to love in their 24 years in southern Arizona.
“They are big, and they’re just wanting to be all over the screens, and they’re chewing holes in the screens,” she said.
Lang isn’t the only one who has seen an abundance of grasshoppers recently, and many are wondering why.
What are they?
The gray bird grasshopper (Schistocerca nitens) is native to southern North America, including Mexico and the southwestern United States, from California to Texas, and is a close relative of the desert locust.
The grasshopper can reach lengths of up to three inches and becomes sexually mature at three to four months. Mating season usually occurs on warm nights in summer, often around bright lights.
According to Dr. Marion Le Gall, an instructor at the Global Locust Initiative at Arizona State University, the unusually high number of grasshoppers this year comes down to excessive rainfall during the monsoon and life cycles.
“I think it might have to do with the fact that for the last two years we’ve had very good monsoons,” she said. “Generally speaking, insects have been more abundant, and because that species can survive in the winter, I think it’s just the consequence of the great monsoon we’ve had,” she said. “They laid a lot of eggs, and so the adults are still hanging around.”
Benjamin Beal, a conservation program manager in Elgin, agrees that we are seeing an abundance of grasshoppers due to heavy monsoon rainfall. He works at the Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch of Audubon.
“I think it goes hand-in-hand with the wonderful monsoon this year, so they hung out longer than typical, and it lent the perfect conditions for grasshoppers to propagate,” he said. “Typically, we see a resurgence of grasshoppers around that late summer, early fall area. The late rains really made it possible for the grasshoppers to explode in population.”
Beal also said the large size of gray bird grasshoppers makes them more noticeable.
Most insects have an annual life cycle of hatching in the spring, reproducing in late summer and dying in winter, but not the gray bird grasshopper.
“There are exceptions to these, and that grasshopper is an exception. The eggs can hatch all year long, so you can technically find them all year long,” Le Gall said. “I did notice as well that you see a lot more adults this winter than usual.”
“Because that species can go through winter as adults, that’s why I think it’s pretty noticeable that they are still around,” she added.
While you may see gray bird grasshoppers attempt to take flight, haphazardly catapulting themselves into walls and ricocheting off anything in the vicinity, they are more coordinated and skilled fliers in the proper climate.
“When it’s cold, that’s when you see them being very clumsy, but if it was warm, trust me, you’d have bad luck just trying to catch one,” Le Gall said. “They can fly very long distances.”
