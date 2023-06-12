On Sunday, the Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center hosted a benefit film screening at the Loft Cinema in Tucson. The screening included three films: “A Wall Runs Through It,” “Ducey’s Boondoggle” and “Prayer Run: Save Oak Flat.”

The first two films were sharply critical of former Gov. Ducey’s shipping container border wall that was erected in the Coronado National Forest late last year. One of the films described the containers as being out of place “like a toddler playing with legos.”

