On Sunday, the Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center hosted a benefit film screening at the Loft Cinema in Tucson. The screening included three films: “A Wall Runs Through It,” “Ducey’s Boondoggle” and “Prayer Run: Save Oak Flat.”
The first two films were sharply critical of former Gov. Ducey’s shipping container border wall that was erected in the Coronado National Forest late last year. One of the films described the containers as being out of place “like a toddler playing with legos.”
The films recounted the protest efforts late last year that eventually halted construction. They also recounted the high price tag for the construction and deconstruction of the shipping containers. In the end, the project cost $200 million and was paid for by Arizona taxpayers. One of the films pointed out this was more than the state’s entire environmental budget for 2022.
Both films placed a heavy emphasis on the environmental destruction caused by the shipping container wall. They called it ecocide.
The last of the shipping containers were removed from the site on Jan. 30 and all equipment was removed on Feb. 3. Many environmentalists, including Kate Scott and Tony Heath from the MAWC, think further environmental assessment and remediation needs to be done to repair the damage caused by the shipping containers.
Throughout, mature trees were bulldozed in the Coronado National Forest, important wildlife corridors were blocked and seasonal waterways protected under the Clean Water Act were altered or destroyed. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the state of Arizona and its contractor, AshBritt Environmental, for their failure to obtain proper permitting for altering these waterways under the CWA, but the suit has been rendered effectively moot now that the shipping containers are gone. Oil spills created by AshBritt’s heavy equipment were documented by activists frequenting the construction site.
“Remember this was a pristine forest and grasslands that only had six feet of border road with normandy barrier,” wrote Scott in an email to the Herald/Review. “Now there is a primitive dirt highway and it’s anyone’s guess at this point what has been introduced as far as invasive species and the damage caused to the blocked waterways.”
According to Starr Farrell, a public affairs officer for the Coronado National Forest, some remediation work took place during the closure period at the request of the Forest Service. Trees that had been uprooted to make way for the shipping containers had been cut into firewood for public use by AshBritt and the Forest Service is working with the state on continued remediation work.
On April 2, Scott returned to the site where the construction had taken place with a group of activists to celebrate the removal of the containers. Despite the Forest Service’s claims that remediation efforts had taken place, Scott told the Herald/Review that she did not see any evidence of remediation efforts.
Scott plans to do her own thorough environmental assessment. She plans on comparing before and after photos and videos of the area to piece together what happened.
Mikal Jakubal, a photographer and activist, extensively photographed the removal process from across the border in Mexico after the Forest Service revoked the monitoring permits it had issued to Scott and others two days after they were issued due to safety concerns.
Jakubal said he did not see any real restoration work. He said when the containers were removed, workers just smoothed over the piles of dirt that had been made when initially widening the road and chopped up the mature trees that had been uprooted for firewood. He noted an oil spill he had documented remained.
The thousands of shipping containers purchased by Gov. Ducey have been moved to various locations around the state. Gov. Katie Hobb’s office has not responded to the Herald/Review’s multiple requests for comment on what the state plans to do with the containers in the future.
Many have said the shipping containers should be used to build affordable housing. Scott pointed out that Gov. Hobbs recently unveiled a converted shipping container as an example of sustainable, affordable housing. She said this gives her hope for a positive outcome in the wake of this “illegal environmental devastation that should have never happened.”
“The state owns them, Arizona taxpayers bought and paid for them at a cost of $200 million,” wrote Scott in an email. “It seems a fair assumption that we should have some say in what happens to them.”
After the film screening on Sunday, there was a short Q&A session with the filmmakers, Sheriff David Hathway from Santa Cruz County and Beau Phillips from the new Boxes of Hope project. Phillips told the audience he is purchasing the shipping containers from the state and is developing a plan with the city of Tucson to develop them into low income housing units.
During a question and answer session, many of the audience members wanted to know if anything is being done to hold former Gov. Ducey accountable for spending $200 million of taxpayer dollars to construct this wall illegally on federal land along the border. The short answer was no. The lawsuits over the construction named the state of Arizona and AshBritt as the defendants, not Ducey personally.
Now that Ducey has left office, Hobbs has been left to handle the ongoing settlement negotiations with the federal government. Dinah Bear, an environmental lawyer and volunteer with the MAWC, pointed out that while Ducey has left office, most of the state legislators who approved the funds for the project still hold office. She said we need to hold them accountable at the ballot box.
Scott closed out the night by saying she thinks the tide is turning and it might be possible to have a border with no wall someday. “Resistance is not futile, and it’s contagious,” she said.