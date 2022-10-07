PHOENIX — Wildlife conservation groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what they say is the agency's failure to follow federal law in approving a program to restore Mexican wolves to Arizona.

The lawsuit filed in federal court contends the agency arbitrarily — and illegally — determined that creating and maintaining an experimental population of about 200 wolves is "not essential'' to the continued existence of the endangered species. The agency said that's because there are captive populations that could produce more if necessary.

