There will be a Stop the Bleed training course at the Cochise College Downtown Center Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Registration and walk-ins are free, and attendees will learn and practice techniques to stop life-threatening bleeding.
A child can bleed out in about three to four minutes, and an adult in five to seven minutes, according to Tammy Eydeler, vice chair of the Stop the Bleed committee of the Arizona Trauma Association and the lead instructor for Saturday's training. She said emergency services response times in Phoenix, for example, can be six to seven minutes, making people on the scene critical to an injured person's survival.
“When you take this class, you become the immediate responder,: Eydeler said. "You truly are the person that’s going to potentially save this person’s life.”
Eydeler said two people have reached out to her in the past to tell her that the training helped them stabilize someone before the person could get to the hospital. One incident was on a camping trip and another in a hunting accident.
The Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 made clear the need for more public awareness of ways to stop bleeding, according to Eydeler. That day, the Hartford hospital near Sandy Hook got a call that there had been a shooting, so Eydeler said the trauma team prepared to receive an influx of patients. Only one person made it to them.
According to Eydeler, Hartford hospital trauma surgeon Dr. Lenworth Jacobs researched further into the event and found that a third of the injuries were to extremities. Eydeler said that injuries like that should not be fatal unless bleeding is not stopped in time.
“(Jacobs) went to President Obama and was granted permission to develop a committee of professionals ... called the Hartford Consensus," Eydeler said. "And then that group of people developed this training program.”
Michelle Stranz, a nurse and the trauma program coordinator at Canyon Vista Medical Center, said the training will start with a lecture on background and techniques to stop bleeding, and then people will practice those techniques hands-on with instructors.
Attendees will learn how to apply two types of tourniquets: a strong Combat Application Tourniquet used by the military and the smaller Stretch Wrap and Tuck tourniquet, Eydeler said. Attendees will learn how to pack a wound and slow bleeding in a manner she said was similar to administering CPR, just with continued pressure.
Eydeler recommends attendees keep a CAT tourniquet for emergencies and have additional SWAT tourniquets around, since those are smaller and only cost $10-$15. They are available on Amazon.
As a former paramedic, Stranz noted just how effective and doable the techniques are.
“They’re maybe simpler than people realize, but ... I think when you get exposed to the training, you’re not going to freeze when you see something, you’re going to jump in and help somebody,” Stranz said.
While learning how to use a tourniquet and apply pressure to a wound is key, Eydeler added there is a psychological component to helping people as well. The tourniquets can be painful, and many people do not have experience doing painful procedures on others to save their lives.
In the trainings, Eydeler said attendees get to wear a tourniquet briefly, and she often sees expressions of discomfort. She tells people, “If they’re making that face, you’re doing it right, and you’re going to stop that bleeding.”
Thanks to information from soldiers in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Eydeler said that healthcare workers who had previously worried about the use of tourniquets found that when administered for less than two hours they had few risks and aided incredibly in saving lives. Now, she said they are considered best-practice for stopping bleeding.
On Saturday, Stranz said although the college will be taking walk-ins she encourages people to register so the correct amount of materials will be available. The course will welcome about 60 people to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety practices are possible.
“The No. 1 cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding, so this is such an important thing to get out to the public, to be able to recognize a life-threatening bleeding and to know what to do with it,” Stranz said.